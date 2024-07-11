Chinese Embassy in Japan warns against water safety hazards after drifting incident

Xinhua) 08:34, July 11, 2024

TOKYO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Wednesday warned Chinese citizens in the country against water safety hazards after a missing woman was rescued at sea near Tokyo.

A Chinese citizen was accidentally swept away by the waves while swimming at a beach in Japan, and the embassy immediately coordinated with the local police to search and rescue her.

Noting that drowning accidents spike in the summer and water-related activities carry certain risks, the embassy called on Chinese citizens in Japan to pay close attention to water safety hazards.

According to a local coast guard office, the crew of a freighter spotted the Chinese woman in a swim ring in the sea off Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, shortly before 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Chinese woman was rescued after drifting some 80 km over about 36 hours. She was found dehydrated but conscious, and her condition is not life-threatening, the office said.

Coast guard officials said that she went missing while swimming at Shirahama Ohama beach in Shizuoka Prefecture at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Monday with a friend during their travel.

