Children from China, Japan celebrate children's day together

Xinhua) 13:10, June 03, 2024

TOKYO, June 2 (Xinhua) -- At the Chinese Embassy in Japan, more than 200 children have gathered in celebration of the Children's Day, highlighting friendship and cultural exchanges.

Among the attendees were winners of the 10th "Ambassador Cup" Chinese recitation competition, students from the Chinese Embassy's Sunshine School, and those from the Yokohama Yamate Chinese School.

At the event on Saturday, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao presented holiday gifts to representatives of the "Ambassador Cup" winners, encouraging them to continue studying Chinese and learning about Chinese culture.

The celebration featured various performances by the children, including a choir titled Enlightenment of Rhythm highlighting the beauty of classical Chinese poetry.

Following other performances including a group recitation, a Peking opera act and a traditional lion dance, the event concluded with a heartfelt rendition of "Tomorrow Will Be Better," expressing the children's hopes and dreams for a bright future.

Yurika Kondo, a third-grade student from Japan, said "I will continue to study Chinese diligently and hope to inspire more Japanese children around me to learn Chinese and experience its charm together."

