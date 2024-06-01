Senior CPC official visits Japan

Xinhua) 10:26, June 01, 2024

Fumio Kishida, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and prime minister, meets with Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation to visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

TOKYO, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday.

During the visit, Liu met and exchanged views with Fumio Kishida, president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and prime minister, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito Party, LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Kenta Izumi, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai, former LDP secretary-general and chairman of the Japan-China Friendship Parliamentarians' Union, Makoto Koga, former LDP secretary-general, and Governor of Fukuoka Prefecture Seitaro Hattori.

Liu also attended panel discussions with major Japanese media, friendly people from all walks of life in Fukuoka, as well as teachers and students of Kyushu University, and delivered a speech at the dialogue on "China-Japan Relations under the Great Changes."

The two sides agreed to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, intensify party-to-party exchanges, enhance China-Japan friendship and comprehensively advance the strategic and mutually beneficial relations between China and Japan.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers a speech at the dialogue on "China-Japan Relations under the Great Changes" in Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation to visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attends a panel discussion with teachers and students of Kyushu University in Japan, May 31, 2024. Liu led a CPC delegation to visit Japan from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

