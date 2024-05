Chinese premier returns to Beijing after attending 9th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Summit Meeting in Seoul

Xinhua) 16:09, May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Monday after attending the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea in Seoul.

