Chinese premier calls on entrepreneurs to defend stable industrial, supply chains
(Xinhua) 15:51, May 27, 2024
SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- It is hoped that entrepreneurs will be the defenders of stable global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday.
Li made the remarks at the eighth business summit among China, Japan and South Korea.
