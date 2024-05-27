Chinese premier calls on entrepreneurs to defend stable industrial, supply chains

Xinhua) 15:51, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- It is hoped that entrepreneurs will be the defenders of stable global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday.

Li made the remarks at the eighth business summit among China, Japan and South Korea.

