Chinese premier urges relevant parties to exercise restraint over Korean Peninsula situation

Xinhua) 14:08, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called on relevant parties to exercise restraint and prevent further complication of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and promoting the political settlement process of the issue, he added.

Li made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with leaders of South Korea and Japan following the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

