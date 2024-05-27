Chinese premier stresses unchanged relations among China, Japan, S. Korea

Xinhua) 13:42, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday the relations among China, Japan and South Korea, separated by a strip of water, have not changed despite profound global transformations.

Over the past four years, the world has undergone profound changes, but it is not difficult to find that, among the numerous and complex changes, there are also many things remained unchanged, especially the willingness of the countries to seek mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and the people's aspiration for living in peace, development and contentment, and the countries' relationship separated by a strip of water, Li said.

The spirit of cooperation formed in response to crises, as well as the common mission of maintaining regional prosperity and stability have not changed, he said.

The purpose and original aspiration of China-Japan-South Korea cooperation is to promote development, strengthen East Asian cooperation and maintain regional and world peace and prosperity, the Chinese premier said.

Li made the remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

