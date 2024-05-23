Chinese premier to attend 9th China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Summit Meeting

Xinhua) 15:58, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Seoul from May 26 to 27, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

