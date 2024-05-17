China's police chief meets commissioner general of Korean National Police Agency

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Yoon Hee-keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) are important neighbors and cooperative partners, Wang said China is ready to work with the ROK to uphold the concepts of cooperation, innovation, rule of law and mutual benefit, and to strengthen the building of law enforcement and security cooperation mechanisms.

Wang said China is willing to work with the ROK to enhance cooperation in combating cross-border gambling, jointly crack down on prominent crimes involving telecom and internet fraud, drugs and finance, deepen cooperation in law enforcement capacity building, improve the level of law enforcement and security cooperation, and effectively safeguard the security and stability of the two countries.

Yoon Hee-keun expressed the willingness to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China and jointly enhance law enforcement capabilities.

