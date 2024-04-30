Chinese vice premier meets chairman of KCCI, SK Group
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and chairman of SK Group, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, April 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and chairman of SK Group, on Monday in Beijing.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is applying its new development philosophy in full, accelerating its construction of a new development paradigm, cultivating new quality productive forces, firmly promoting high-quality development, creating a market-oriented and law-based international business environment, and stepping up efforts to attract foreign investment.
"We welcome companies from the Republic of Korea to expand investment in China," He said.
Chey Tae-won said that SK Group is full of confidence in the Chinese economy and will continue to promote investment and cooperation in China.
