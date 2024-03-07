Anyone undermining peace, stability on Korean Peninsula will pay heavy price: Chinese FM

March 07, 2024

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Thursday that anyone undermining peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula region will pay a heavy price.

Anyone trying to use the Korean Peninsula issue to revive the retrogressive Cold War confrontation will be held accountable by history, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing session of the national legislature when commenting on recent tensions on the peninsula.

The lingering Korean Peninsula issue has a clear root cause. That is, Cold War vestiges persist, a peace mechanism remains absent, and the security issue is yet to be fundamentally resolved, he said.

Wang said the issue also has "a ready script," which is what China envisages as the dual-track approach and the principle of phased and synchronized actions.

The fundamental solution lies in resuming negotiations for peace, addressing the legitimate security concerns of all parties, especially those of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, and advancing the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, according to Wang.

China's position on the Korean Peninsula issue is consistent, and all of its efforts have been focused on promoting long-term peace and stability in the region, he said.

