China always supports DPRK, ROK in improving ties: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:20, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China always supports the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) in improving their relations and called on relevant parties to jointly safeguard peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when responding to a query on the Korean Peninsula, which has seen continued tensions, especially rising rivalry between the DPRK and the ROK recently.

Wang said the situation on the Korean Peninsula has come to where it stands today for a reason, and tensions on the Peninsula do not serve the common interests of relevant parties.

"Relevant parties need to work towards the same direction, keep to the major direction of political settlement and jointly safeguard peace and stability on the Peninsula," he said.

