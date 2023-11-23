China calls on parties concerned exercise self-restraint on Korean Peninsula issues

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China hopes all parties relevant to the Korean Peninsula issues can be cool-headed and exercise self-restraint, and China will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating the political settlement of the issues, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced its success in putting a reconnaissance satellite in orbit on Tuesday. The United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea said they will take strong measures in response as the satellite was launched with ballistic missile technology, which they said violated relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

Mao told a press briefing that China noted the DPRK's announcement and the reaction of relevant parties. She said the situation on the Korean Peninsula has come to where it stands today for a reason.

It is in the common interests of all regional countries to maintain peace and stability on the peninsula, and to promote the political settlement of the peninsula issues, Mao said.

She said it is hoped that relevant sides can be cool-headed and exercise self-restraint, follow a dual-track approach, and take phased, synchronized steps.

All parties should strive for a political settlement and address each other's reasonable concerns in a balanced way through meaningful dialogue, she said.

