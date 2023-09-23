Xi meets ROK prime minister

Xinhua) 18:38, September 23, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Noting that China and the ROK are immovable close neighbors and inseparable cooperative partners, Xi said the steady and solid advancement of the bilateral ties serves the common interests of the two countries and their peoples, and bodes well for regional peace and development.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1992, friendship and cooperation have always been the mainstream of China-ROK relations, said Xi.

He expressed the hope that the ROK will work with China in the same direction, formulate policies and take actions that demonstrate the importance attached to China-ROK relations, uphold mutual respect, and stick to the direction of friendship and cooperation.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)