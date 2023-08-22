Dozens protest against U.S.- South Korean joint military exercise in Seoul
People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
A group of activists on Monday held a rally against the U.S. - South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises, that kicked off earlier in the day, near the Presidential Office in Seoul.
People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- China lodges serious démarches over smearing from U.S.-Japan-ROK leaders meeting: FM spokesperson
- Forum on China, Japan, ROK cooperation opens
- ROK banker expects to unlock new opportunities in China
- China calls on Japan-ROK relations to develop in direction conducive to regional peace, stability, prosperity
- China, ROK set to enhance cooperation
- Xi's special representative to attend ROK presidential inauguration
- China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as ROK president
- China to implement RCEP tariffs on ROK goods
- China, ROK voice concern over Japan's decision to discharge nuclear wastewater into sea
- ROK unfreezes 30-mln-USD Iranian funds for purchase of medicine, vaccine: Press TV
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.