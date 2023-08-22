Dozens protest against U.S.- South Korean joint military exercise in Seoul

Ecns.cn) 14:25, August 22, 2023

People holding placards attend a rally in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)

A group of activists on Monday held a rally against the U.S. - South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield joint military exercises, that kicked off earlier in the day, near the Presidential Office in Seoul.

