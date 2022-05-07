Home>>
Xi's special representative to attend ROK presidential inauguration
(Xinhua) 09:52, May 07, 2022
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK), Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Qishan will attend President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony in Seoul on May 10, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.
Wang, Chinese vice president, will lead a delegation to the ROK, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New China-ROK industrial park attracts investment worth nearly 30 bln USD
- China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as ROK president
- Chinese, ROK FMs hold video meeting on bilateral ties
- China to implement RCEP tariffs on ROK goods
- Chinese, ROK foreign ministries to hold 9th high-level strategic dialogue
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.