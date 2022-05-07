Xi's special representative to attend ROK presidential inauguration

Xinhua) 09:52, May 07, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Korea (ROK), Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Qishan will attend President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony in Seoul on May 10, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

Wang, Chinese vice president, will lead a delegation to the ROK, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

