Chinese, ROK foreign ministries to hold 9th high-level strategic dialogue

Xinhua) 09:12, December 22, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) will hold the ninth high-level strategic dialogue between their foreign affairs ministries via video link on Thursday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng and ROK First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun will co-chair the dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Tuesday.

The two sides will exchange views on their respective foreign policies, international and regional situations, the development of bilateral relations and other issues, Zhao said.

