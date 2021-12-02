Senior Chinese diplomat to hold consultations with ROK's top security adviser

Xinhua) 09:19, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- With the agreement of both sides, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will hold consultations with the Republic of Korea (ROK) National Security Advisor Suh Hoon on Thursday in Tianjin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, will exchange in-depth views with the ROK's top security adviser Suh Hoon on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern, Wang said.

