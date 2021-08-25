Chinese FM hails launch of China-ROK committee

Xinhua) 09:08, August 25, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday hailed the official launch of the committee for future development of China-Republic of Korea (ROK) relations, saying that he expected it to help advance relations between the countries.

Wang delivered a speech via video link at the launch ceremony and the first plenary meeting of the committee for future development of China-ROK relations.

Further strengthening China-ROK friendly cooperation conforms to the current situation and people's aspirations, and is in keeping with the fundamental interests of both sides against the backdrop of complex and profound international and regional conditions, he said.

"Today marks the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 29 years ago, China-ROK relations have developed rapidly in an all-round way," Wang said.

He said in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, exchanges and cooperation in various fields have further flourished, and China and the ROK helped each other make achievements in anti-pandemic cooperation and developing relations.

Noting that 2021 and 2022 mark the China-ROK Year of Cultural Exchanges and 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of ties, Wang said it is hoped the committee will help advance relations, and achieve stability and long-term development in the next 30 years.

ROK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said via video link that the countries are committed to achieving denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and will continue to work closely to advance the peace process on the Peninsula and maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia.

