Senior Chinese diplomat meets ROK ambassador

Xinhua) 08:58, November 26, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Jang Ha Sung, ambassador of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to China, on Thursday in Beijing.

Yang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, commended the current China-ROK relationship.

Yang called on the two countries to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and ROK in 2022 to enhance high-level exchanges and strategic communication, and expand cooperation and exchanges across the board to promote the greater development of bilateral relations.

Jang Ha Sung said the ROK side attaches great importance to relations with China and stands ready to work with China to positively prepare for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year.

Jang Ha Sung wished China a successful 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern, including the Korean Peninsula issue.

