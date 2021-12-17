Xinhua president calls on think tanks, media to strengthen China-ROK ties

President of the Xinhua News Agency He Ping addresses a dialogue between the think tanks and media of China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) via video on Dec. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- He Ping, president of the Xinhua News Agency, on Thursday called on the think tanks and media outlets of China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to strive for the greater development of China-ROK relations.

He made the remarks when addressing a dialogue between the think tanks and media of the two countries via video.

In recent years, think tanks and media from the two sides have played a vital role in promoting mutual trust and increasing the connectivity of information, He said, stressing the importance of joint efforts to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Facing changes and a pandemic both unseen in a century, they should carry forward the common values of all people and help build a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

The dialogue was co-organized by Xinhua and the Korea Belt and Road Institute, assembling representatives from the two countries both online and offline.

