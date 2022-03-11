China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on election as ROK president

BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Yoon Suk-yeol on his election as the new president of the Republic of Korea (ROK), foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.

China and the ROK are neighbors that cannot be moved away and important cooperative partners that cannot be separated from each other, Zhao said at a daily press briefing after Yoon won the ROK's presidential election held on Wednesday.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the ROK, Zhao said, adding the rapid development of bilateral relations over the past 30 years has brought tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples, and made positive contributions to regional peace and development.

"We are ready to make joint efforts with the ROK to take the opportunity of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples," he said.

