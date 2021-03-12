Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Iranian FM accuses U.S. of blocking ROK from unfreezing Iranian assets

(Xinhua)    10:18, March 12, 2021

TEHRAN, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused on Thursday Washington of following former President Donald Trump's "failed policy" on Iran, after U.S. officials stated unwillingness to authorize the Republic of Korea (ROK) to unfreeze Iranian assets.

"The U.S. claims that it favors diplomacy, not Trump's failed policy of maximum pressure. Yet (State) Secretary (Antony) Blinken boasts about blocking Korea from transferring our OWN money to the Swiss (financial) channel - only used for food &medicines," Zarif wrote on social media, official news agency IRNA reported.

"Repeating the same policy won't yield new results," he said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed press reports about the ROK transferring 1 billion U.S. dollars of Iranian assets to Iran as "relief" before Iran "comes back into compliance" with the 2015 nuclear agreement, Bloomberg reported.

Iran has repeatedly urged ROK to provide access to its assets of about 7 billion dollars, which has been blocked by the ROK banks on account of U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal in 2018. 

