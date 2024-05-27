Chinese premier calls on enterprises of China, S. Korea to tap cooperation potential

Xinhua) 13:37, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday called on enterprises of China and South Korea to tap deeper into their cooperation potential in new areas such as high-end manufacturing, digital economy, artificial intelligence, green development and biomedicine, so as to continuously upgrade bilateral economic and trade cooperation and achieve greater win-win cooperation.

