Chinese premier urges comprehensive resumption of cooperation between China, Japan, South Korea

Xinhua) 14:01, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called for the comprehensive resumption of trilateral cooperation among China, Japan and South Korea with an open attitude and transparent measures in line with the principle of non-exclusivity and non-discrimination.

Li made the call here during his opening remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)