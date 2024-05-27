South Korean president reiterates adherence to one-China principle

Xinhua) 13:35, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 26 (Xinhua) -- South Korea adheres to the one-China principle and this position remains unchanged, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said here Sunday when meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)