Chinese premier says China, Japan should jointly safeguard global free trade system

Xinhua) 13:54, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday that China and Japan should help each other succeed, jointly maintain a stable and unimpeded industrial chain and supply chain, and safeguard the global free trade system.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

