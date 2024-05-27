Chinese premier urges China, Japan, South Korea to uphold spirit of strategic autonomy, promote multipolar world

Xinhua) 14:02, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called on China, Japan and South Korea to uphold the spirit of strategic autonomy, maintain bilateral relations, promote a multipolar world, and oppose playing bloc or camp politics.

Li made the call here during his opening remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)