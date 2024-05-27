All parties should play constructive role in pushing forward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 14:05, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that all parties should play a constructive role in pushing forward the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue, and maintaining peace and stability on the Peninsula.

Noting that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to be tense, Li said all parties should commit to easing the situation, and restarting dialogue at an early date.

Li made the remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

