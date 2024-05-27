Home>>
All parties should play constructive role in pushing forward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 14:05, May 27, 2024
SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that all parties should play a constructive role in pushing forward the political settlement process of the Korean Peninsula issue, and maintaining peace and stability on the Peninsula.
Noting that the current situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to be tense, Li said all parties should commit to easing the situation, and restarting dialogue at an early date.
Li made the remarks at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier urges China, Japan, South Korea to uphold spirit of strategic autonomy, promote multipolar world
- Chinese premier urges comprehensive resumption of cooperation between China, Japan, South Korea
- China's mega-market always open to foreign-funded companies: Chinese premier
- Chinese premier stresses unchanged relations among China, Japan, S. Korea
- Chinese premier calls on enterprises of China, S. Korea to tap cooperation potential
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.