China, Japan, S. Korea to designate 2025-2026 as cultural exchange year

Xinhua) 14:06, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China, Japan, and South Korea on Monday agreed to designate the year 2025 and 2026 as the China-Japan-South Korea Cultural Exchange Year.

The three sides reached the agreement at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

