Home>>
China, Japan, S. Korea to designate 2025-2026 as cultural exchange year
(Xinhua) 14:06, May 27, 2024
SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China, Japan, and South Korea on Monday agreed to designate the year 2025 and 2026 as the China-Japan-South Korea Cultural Exchange Year.
The three sides reached the agreement at the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier urges China, Japan, South Korea to uphold spirit of strategic autonomy, promote multipolar world
- Chinese premier urges comprehensive resumption of cooperation between China, Japan, South Korea
- Chinese premier says China, Japan should jointly safeguard global free trade system
- China's mega-market always open to foreign-funded companies: Chinese premier
- Chinese premier stresses unchanged relations among China, Japan, S. Korea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.