Chinese premier urges China, Japan, S. Korea to properly handle differences

Xinhua) 14:09, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday that China, Japan and South Korea should properly handle sensitive issues and differences, and take care of each other's core interests and major concerns.

Li made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with leaders of South Korea and Japan following the ninth Trilateral Summit Meeting among China, Japan and South Korea.

