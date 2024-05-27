Chinese premier urges China, Japan, S. Korea to reject external disruption

Xinhua) 15:50, May 27, 2024

SEOUL, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Monday that China, Japan and South Korea should strive to reject external disruption and stay committed to harmonious coexistence and mutual support.

Li made the remarks at the eighth business summit among China, Japan and South Korea.

