China launches case database to improve protection of minors

Xinhua) 10:15, June 03, 2024

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A database of cases and instances related to the protection of the rights and interests of minors was officially launched on International Children's Day, which fell on Saturday this year.

The database provides a set of uniform judicial rules that can be applied in the handling of legal cases involving minors, aiming to promote experience and standardize practices in the safeguarding of the rights and interests of minors, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

Developed by the SPC, in conjunction with China's top procuratorate, the education ministry and another six authorities, the database collects legal cases and instances related to the protection of minors on the basis of the existing database of cases tried by people's courts.

The SPC has called on the public to contribute to the improvement of related systems and mechanisms, encouraging collaboration to create an improved legal and social environment for minors.

The new database is accessible on the official website of the case database of people's courts.

