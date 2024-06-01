Chinese State Councilor emphasizes ensuring children's health, happiness

Xinhua) 15:49, June 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin has emphasized the importance of dedicated care for children, ensuring they grow up healthy and happy.

Shen, who is also head of the National Working Committee on Children and Women under the State Council, made the remarks when attending activities at the China National Children's Center on the occasion of International Children's Day on Saturday.

While interacting with the children at the center, Shen encouraged them to set ambitious goals and strive for all-round development.

Shen urged governments at all levels to thoroughly implement the national program for child development and give priority to related work.

Shen also stressed efforts to properly guide children's development and protect their rights and interests.

