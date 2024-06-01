Music classes bring inspirations to rural children in China's Heilongjiang

June 01, 2024 By Xie Jianfei, Ding He (Xinhua)

HARBIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Li Ping and Zhang Yu, music teachers of the Renmin Town Central Primary School, set up a music class in the school in April 2019. They adapted popular songs for children, teaching them during lunch breaks and club activities.

Li Ping also released the clips of the children's chorus on short video platforms, which have gained over 30 million likes.

Children practice chorus at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)

Teacher Li Ping (1st R) teaches children in the music class at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Teacher Li Ping (1st R) records chorus videos at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

With the increasing popularity, the music class has got its own classroom in the school, equipped with guitar, ukulele, bass, African drum and other musical instruments. They also produced an original song of their own.

This May, Li Ping and Zhang Yu started a new project, aiming to found musical classes of its kind in more schools. Under this project, a new music class has been founded in Zhongben Town Central Primary School, welcoming over 20 students.

"We will move forward and spread the confidence, optimism and happiness with music to more children in the countryside," said Li.

Teacher Li Ping (2nd R) and teacher Zhang Yu (2nd L) give instructions during band rehearsal at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Children practice chorus at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Teacher Li Ping (L) and teacher Zhang Yu teach children in the music class at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Teacher Li Ping (L, back) and teacher Zhang Yu (C, back) watch the children go back to their classrooms after practicing chorus at the Zhongben Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding He)

Teacher Li Ping (R) talks with teacher Zhang Yu at the Renmin Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Teacher Li Ping (C) and teacher Zhang Yu (R) communicate with a teacher of the new music class at the Zhongben Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Children practice chorus at the Zhongben Town Central Primary School in Anda City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

