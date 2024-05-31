National standard for Chinese Young Pioneers flag to be implemented June 1

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:08, May 31, 2024

The national standard for the flag production of Chinese Young Pioneers will be implemented from June 1 — the day for International Children's Day.

The standard is jointly compiled by the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the National Work Committee of the Chinese Young Pioneers, and is approved by the State Administration for Market Regulation for publication.

The red flag, with a five-pointed star and a flaming torch right in the middle, is the symbol of the nation's young pioneers and is of important political meaning.

Proposed in 2021, the new standard that will be implemented from next month, makes specific requirements on the pattern printed on the flag and the flag's specification, color and color difference, also its production quality, testing, storage and transport.

According to a recent official release, the implementation of the new national standard will offer a clearer reference to authorized companies for production, and the market regulation bureaus for future inspection. The new standard is also of great importance for maintaining the good image of young pioneers and enhancing the members' sense of honor.

The nation has tightened the use of flags, red scarfs — worn by young pioneers as a symbol and badges of young pioneers. The national standard for red scarfs was put into use from Nov 1, 2022, and the national standard for young pioneer's badge is being drafted.

Official figures show that China had over 114.67 million young pioneers nationwide by the end of 2022. Chinese children aged from 6 to 14 years old can apply to join as young pioneers and can wear a red scarf as a symbol.

