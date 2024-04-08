Talented girl performs impressive backflips

(People's Daily App) 17:07, April 08, 2024

A flipping marvel! In a video that has amazed netizens, a young girl from Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, demonstrates her remarkable acrobatic skills by performing multiple backflips in succession. How many flips did you count?

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)