Talented girl performs impressive backflips
(People's Daily App) 17:07, April 08, 2024
A flipping marvel! In a video that has amazed netizens, a young girl from Yantai, East China's Shandong Province, demonstrates her remarkable acrobatic skills by performing multiple backflips in succession. How many flips did you count?
