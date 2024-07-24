China's top diplomat meets senior official of Japanese LDP

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Hiroshi Moriyama, chief of the general council of Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Beijing, capital of China, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with Hiroshi Moriyama, chief of the general council of Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for strengthened communication, understanding and cooperation.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, expressed his appreciation for Hiroshi Moriyama's long-term concern and support for the improvement and development of China-Japan relations.

As neighboring countries, Wang said, China and Japan should support, understand and help each other, which is the correct way for neighboring countries to coexist. He stated that both sides should abide by the provisions of the four political documents between China and Japan, strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual understanding, and deepen cooperation.

"This not only serves the interests of the people of both countries but also contributes to regional and even global peace and development," he said.

Noting that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has just been successfully held, Wang, also director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of CPC Central Committee, said that China will further comprehensively deepen reforms, and it will provide more opportunities for Japan's development and China-Japan cooperation.

Wang clarified China's position and concerns regarding issues of the ocean discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant. Wang pointed out that the ocean discharge is related to human health, the marine environment and international public interests, and the urgent task is to establish a long-term international monitoring mechanism to ensure the comprehensive and effective participation of relevant parties, including China.

Wang also clarified China's position on the Taiwan problem. He pointed out that the Taiwan problem is related to the political foundation of the bilateral relations, and the Taiwan Strait is not a "political theater." The Japanese side should abide by the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, speak and act cautiously on the Taiwan problem, and ensure the foundation of China-Japan relations remains intact and unshakable, Wang said.

Hiroshi Moriyama expressed sympathy on the floods and disasters in China's Hunan Province and other areas, saying that during his visit to China this time, after a gap of six years, he fully felt China's rapid development and economic vitality.

Moriyama also expressed his willingness to inherit and carry forward the friendly tradition of the older generation of politicians of the two sides, continue to strengthen exchanges with China, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the sustainable development of bilateral strategic relations of mutual benefit.

