Gabonese anchor promotes Chinese culture to Africa through her voice

Xinhua) 09:33, August 31, 2024

Joelle Zita Bolabola dubs for a show in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 16, 2024. Joelle Zita Bolabola from Gabon works as an anchor and voice actress at StarTimes, a Beijing-based media group. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Working in this field after graduation, Bolabola has been hosting several popular programs various from fashion, TV series, and cultural exchanges. Her programs showcase Chinese and African culture and society to global viewers through StarTimes' TV signal and cover the entire African continent.

Bolabola said that she loves Chinese culture and enjoys living in China.

In her spare time, Bolabola enjoys strolling in the city of Beijing with her friends, tasting local delicacies, and has become a beauty makeup video blogger.

She hopes that her shows, serving as a bridge for the African and Chinese people to learn more about each other, can help her African viewers know more about the real China.

