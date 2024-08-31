China-Africa space cooperation benefits people across continent

A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying satellite MISRSAT-2 blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Egyptian satellite MISRSAT-2, a high-resolution optical remote-sensing satellite, has been orbiting more than 600 km above the ground, providing the North African country with services such as resource surveys, environmental disaster monitoring and assessment, urban planning, and crop growth evaluation for agriculture and forestry.

Launched from China in December 2023, the MISRSAT-2 was assembled and tested at the China-aided AIT (assembly, integration and test) center in Egypt, making it the first African country with a complete satellite AIT capability.

The collaboration between China and Egypt highlights the success of China-Africa space cooperation, leading to notable advancements in satellite exports as well as resource sharing, space technology exchange and infrastructure development in the field of space.

China has developed and launched several satellites for African countries, including two communication satellites for Nigeria in 2007 and 2011, respectively, a communication satellite for Algeria in 2017, a cube satellite for Ethiopia in 2019, a scientific experimental satellite for Sudan in 2019, and MISRSAT-2 for Egypt in 2023.

In 2017, China launched Algeria's first communications satellite, Alcomsat-1, which now supports broadcasting, television, broadband access, and mobile and emergency communications. The satellite's significance is so profound that its image is featured on Algeria's 500 Dinar banknotes as a national symbol of pride.

According to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Dakar Action Plan (2022-2024), adopted by the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC held in Dakar of Senegal in November 2021, China and Africa would actively work for the establishment of a China-Africa space cooperation sub-forum under the FOCAC framework.

Both sides would focus on supporting projects concerning satellite remote sensing and communications satellites to drive the development of the space industry of African countries.

ENRICHING PEOPLE'S LIVES

A network of satellites and ground stations across the African continent has advanced the space industry and significantly improved local people's lives.

For example, the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) has been widely used in Africa's agriculture, urban planning, infrastructure construction and traffic services.

The first China-Africa BDS Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing in November 2021, during which the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as BDS, 5G and smart city construction.

In Xai-Xai city, located in Gaza Province in the south of Mozambique, local farmers use BDS-powered drones to survey fields, sow seeds, and spray pesticides. Unlike manual spraying, which covers only three to four mu (1 mu equals about 666 square meters) of land per hour, drones can spray pesticides over hundreds of mu simultaneously and operate at night.

"The precise agriculture model of 'BDS plus drones' is a beneficial attempt in the agricultural technology cooperation between China and Mozambique. Chinese agricultural technology has made an important contribution to Mozambique's food security," said Danilo Latifo, director of the agriculture department in Gaza Province.

In Burkina Faso, a hospital constructed during the COVID-19 pandemic used BDS high-precision services for construction surveying and mapping. The survey was completed in just six days, reducing the construction time by over half.

EMPOWERING LOCAL TALENT

In addition to offering space products and services, China also help train African talent, laying a strong foundation for the future of African space endeavors.

In early August, a training session in China welcomed 36 young technical and management professionals from developing countries, including Egypt, Ethiopia and Rwanda. They gained insights into information and communication technology, satellite internet, quality management and systems engineering within the space industry.

The session was hosted by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

"Recently, China and Egypt are carrying out cooperative projects related to the Chang'e-7 mission. It's very meaningful for me to learn something here," said Shimaa Soultan, a satellite payload test engineer from the Egyptian Space Agency and one of the trainees.

China and Africa have also cooperated to promote space knowledge among young people, helping Africa embrace the future of the space industry.

On Sept. 6, 2022, a live class titled "Talk with Taikonauts" was held at the headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with students from Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and South Africa joining the talk at sub-venues.

Three taikonauts from China's Shenzhou-14 crew -- Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe --connected with youth from these African countries via video link, sharing their experiences from the Shenzhou-14 mission.

According to the Mission of China to the African Union, since 2014, China has awarded scholarships to graduate students from eight African countries -- Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Togo, Cameroon, Mozambique, Nigeria and Sudan -- to study remote sensing and geographic information systems, satellite communication and navigation, and small satellite technology.

China has also carried out space science and technology innovation cooperation and exchange activities with universities and research institutions in countries such as Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Tunisia, Cameroon and Morocco.

