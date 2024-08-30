China to embark on new journey with Africa toward modernization: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:07, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to embark on a new journey with Africa toward modernization and jointly contribute to global modernization and the common development of mankind, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to African experts and scholars' remarks that China in its cooperation with Africa "leaves the continent free to pursue modernization African style" and the two sides need to work together in their pursuit for modernization.

Noting realizing modernization is the common pursuit of China and African countries, Lin said that China firmly supports Africa in exploring the path of independent development and focuses on the three areas where modernization is most needed.

"We launched the Initiative on Supporting Africa's Industrialization, and implemented the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization and the Plan for China-Africa Cooperation on Talent Development under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to support Africa's development and prosperity with concrete steps," Lin said.

He noted that infrastructure development is a priority. China has helped many African countries build their first motorway, first cross-sea bridge, and first industrial park.

He also noted that trade and economy is a leading area of cooperation. The China-Africa trade volume last year hit a record high of 282.1 billion U.S. dollar. By the end of 2023, the stock of Chinese direct investment in Africa exceeded 40 billion U.S. dollar. Over the past three years, China has helped create over 1.1 million jobs in Africa.

Technology-driven development is a focus of cooperation, said Lin, adding that China has carried out joint research in areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and resources remote sensing, and deepened cooperation on satellites and aerospace, digital economy, batteries and photovoltaic products.

"Improving people's wellbeing is our ultimate goal," said Lin. He pointed out that a number of "small yet smart" projects have been implemented, such as the Luban Workshop, the program of "Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages" and the "Africa Solar Belt" program.

China's approach is "teaching others how to fish", and has shared with Africa Chinese experience in governance and poverty alleviation, and helped Africa transform its demographic advantage into human resources and take full use of its talent dividend to advance modernization, said Lin.

At the China-Africa Think Tanks Forum in March this year, Chinese and African scholars reached the Dar es Salaam Consensus. Lin noted that it jumped out of the mindset of "modernization equals Westernization," expanded developing countries' choices of modernization path, and reflected the common aspiration of the Global South.

Noting the 2024 FOCAC Summit will be held next week, Lin said that Chinese and African leaders will explore cooperation and chart the course for the future under the theme of "Joining Hands to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future."

