Beijing prepares for the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit

Ecns.cn) 13:30, August 29, 2024

Workers set up a flower bed to greet the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.

