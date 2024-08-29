Home>>
Beijing prepares for the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit
(Ecns.cn) 13:30, August 29, 2024
Workers set up a flower bed to greet the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
The 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.
Workers set up a flower bed to greet the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Workers set up a flower bed to greet the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
Workers set up a flower bed to greet the upcoming 2024 FOCAC Summit in Beijing, Aug. 27, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-SADC cooperation expected to flourish: African think tank
- Former head of Malawi hails win-win cooperation
- China to join hands with int'l community to promote Africa's prosperity: FM spokesperson
- China always important contributor to Africa's new ways of poverty alleviation: spokesperson
- China-Africa green partnership energizes shared sustainable future
- China-Africa cooperation opens up new path for Africa's poverty fight
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.