Chinese Juncao technology innovators bring tangible benefits to Africans

Xinhua) 08:36, August 30, 2024

Lin Zhanxi shows a wild fungus in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Since the 1980s, Lin Zhanxi has led a research team on Juncao technology in China's southeastern Fujian Province. The hybrid grass technology enables fungi to grow on grass-based substrates instead of felled trees, a solution to the mushroom industry's threat to forests.

Juncao means "mushroom" and "grass" in Chinese. Its versatility is a key feature, allowing it to grow edible mushrooms, provide livestock feed and help battle desertification.

Since the 1990s, China has shared the technology with over 100 countries by opening training classes and conducting on-site demonstrations.

Lin's daughter Lin Dongmei, resigned a job in Singapore and returned home to assist her father in 2003. Lin Dongmei is now overseeing the African project of Chinese Juncao technology.

Over the years, the Juncao research team led by Lin Zhanxi has trained more than 8,000 people for African countries, helping African farmers combat poverty and promoting cooperation between China and Africa.

