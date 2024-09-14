U.S. travel agent delegation savors China's rich culture, modern convenience

September 14, 2024

A member of a delegation of over 10 Los Angeles-based travel agents takes selfies at Tiantan Park (Temple of Heaven) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- On her maiden trip to China, Janet Melendez, along with other U.S. travel agents, enjoyed Beijing duck, learned Tai Chi, and visited historical sites and scenic spots in Beijing, capturing photos along the way.

From Sept. 10 to 12, a delegation of over 10 Los Angeles-based travel agents, many visiting China for the first time, explored the Chinese capital, immersing themselves in the city's vibrant culture, inclusiveness, warm hospitality and convenient lifestyle.

"It is amazing to see the Forbidden City and the Great Wall as if we have gone back to hundreds of years ago," said Melendez, founder of Festival International Travel. "Many American tourists are interested in Chinese culture. I hope to let more people learn and explore China."

Gregory Cattoni, manager of Rancho Travel, noted that Beijing is both a city steeped in history and a thriving international metropolis.

"We can not only taste Beijing duck in the city but also eat KFC, McDonald's and steakhouses in streets and alleys," said Cattoni, expressing delight at how visitors like him can savor local specialties while also enjoying familiar foods.

He added that the United States and China need cooperation and communication, and that tourism can significantly enhance mutual understanding between people from both countries.

Recently, "China Travel" has gained massive traction on global social media platforms, fueled by China's expansion of the list of visa-free countries, increased international flights, and a series of measures aimed at facilitating inbound tourism.

In the first half of this year, over 5 million inbound travelers used mobile payment, marking a fourfold increase compared with the same period in 2023, while over 90 million transactions were recorded, totaling more than 14 billion yuan (about 2 billion U.S. dollars), with both figures marking a sevenfold increase compared with the same period in the previous year.

Joey Sy, manager of Hyssop Travel, who has visited China three times and organized numerous trips for his clients, noted that China is safe as always and has become more convenient and comfortable for foreign tourists.

"Before this trip, I already added a U.S. credit card to Alipay and WeChat Pay. I bought clothes through mobile payment in a big shopping mall next to the hotel where I am staying in Beijing. It is convenient," he said.

Praising China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy, Sy said that it would be very advantageous for American travelers seeking short visits to China. "The policy can reduce the cost and simplify procedures for visa application. It should be promoted to more travel agents and we will develop corresponding travel routes."

In the first seven months of this year, the number of foreign visitors to China soared 129.9 percent year on year to 17.25 million, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Bo Lin, a staffer with CTG Travel, said the tour aims to boost travel from the United States to China and reinforce the outcomes of the 14th China-U.S. Tourism Leadership Summit held in Xi'an in May. CTG Travel is one of the organizers of the trip.

"We hope to promote people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, and invite more friends to visit China and experience its culture," Bo said.

After concluding their visit to Beijing, the delegation headed to Xi'an and will subsequently travel to the Three Gorges and Shanghai. Their itinerary includes exploring accommodation, dining options, scenic spots, transportation facilities, and inbound tourism facilitation measures in China.

A member of a delegation of over 10 Los Angeles-based travel agents takes selfies at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2024 (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

Members of a delegation of over 10 Los Angeles-based travel agents learn Tai Chi in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Chenjie)

