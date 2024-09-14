In pics: "Ode to the Moon" celebration event in Mexico

Xinhua) 15:41, September 14, 2024

Actresses perform at a celebration event, dubbed "Ode to the Moon," in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2024. The celebration, hosted by the China Culture Center in Mexico City and Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, lasted from Sept. 11 to 13, during which the Sichuan Symphony Orchestra and the Opera and Dance Theater of Sichuan Province staged wonderful performances. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin)

