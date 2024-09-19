Feature: Chinese cultural performances thrill U.S. students

08:51, September 19, 2024 By Tan Jingjing ( Xinhua

A Chinese artist shows pictures drawn by students as gifts at the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center in Pacoima, California, the United States, on Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

"It's the first time we've had Chinese performers visiting our campus. I want our students to have exposure to different cultures including the Chinese culture. I want them to understand differences and similarities between us," said Cinthia Rodriguez, the school's principal.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- For 8-year-old American student Samantha, the dazzling art of Chinese opera face-changing not only brought her into a magic world, but also inspired her to learn Chinese culture and language.

With just a turn of the head, a wave of the hand, or even a blink of the eyes, Chinese performers, wearing colorful costumes, could change face masks in less than a second, drawing cheers and applauses from hundreds of students at the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center, a public school in Pacoima, Southern California.

"That's so cool. I love Chinese performances. I want to visit China," wowed Samantha, a third grader at the learning center.

Face-changing, known as "Bian Lian" in Chinese, an ancient Chinese dramatic art of Sichuan Opera, was part of the performances presented by a delegation of the Sichuan Song and Dance Troupe to students at the learning center on Wednesday.

Co-sponsored by the Sichuan Overseas Friendship Association and the Chinese Culture Development Center in Los Angeles, the performances featured Chinese drama and dance, martial arts, Kung Fu tea art, acrobatics, puppet show, and calligraphy art.

"It's my first time watching Chinese cultural performances. I love the Chinese puppet show. I want to learn more about China," Alexa, a third grader at the learning center, told Xinhua.

The whole stadium of students burst into cheers and claps when Chinese performers presented them panda dolls as gifts.

"They (panda dolls) are so cute. I just can't wait to visit the new giant pandas at San Diego Zoo," 8-year-old Kiteya told Xinhua.

A Chinese artist performs face-changing, known as "Bian Lian" in Chinese, an ancient Chinese dramatic art of Sichuan Opera, at the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center in Pacoima, California, the United States, on Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

The learning center has maintained exchange programs with Chinese schools since its founding over 30 years ago. It has Chinese language lessons for its high school students.

"It's the first time we've had Chinese performers visiting our campus. I want our students to have exposure to different cultures including the Chinese culture. I want them to understand differences and similarities between us," Cinthia Rodriguez, the school's principal, told Xinhua.

"I want them to understand that even though we're miles and miles apart, we can still have connections," she added.

This year, the learning center had several Chinese students visiting for a week. Some high school students of the learning center also traveled to China for a week.

"For the Chinese students that came here, our students were really excited to talk to them about what's school like over there, what do you eat, what do you like to do... In the high school, the students that have gone to China have said it's been an amazing experience and they've really enjoyed it," Rodriguez told Xinhua.

Calling U.S.-China relations very important in the world, Rodriguez said she hopes to see more people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, especially the younger generations.

Students of the Vaughn Next Century Learning Center watch a performance staged by a delegation from China's Sichuan Province, in Pacoima, California, the United States, on Sept. 18, 2024. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Hudd Huddleston, a teacher of Chinese language at the learning center, told Xinhua he has been teaching 9-12 graders Chinese, and the students have great interest in Chinese language and culture.

The learning center has partnerships with schools in Beijing and Shanghai, and soon will establish links with schools in China's Sichuan Province, according to Huddleston.

"We hope one day we can visit China," said Hugo Efrain Flores, a student parent who was invited to watch the performances.

"We are all friends. We are all the same," he told Xinhua.

Los Angeles is the second and last stop of the Chinese troupe's U.S. tour, which also took them to Hawaii.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)