Trending in China | Chinese patchwork: A tradition woven in time

(People's Daily App) 16:16, September 19, 2024

Patchwork has a rich history in China, dating back thousands of years. Initially used for clothing, bedding, and decorations, it has become a celebrated art form. The intricate designs and techniques passed down through generations continue to thrive today, rejuvenating traditional skills in modern times.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Fan Xiaoyu)

