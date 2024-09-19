Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese patchwork: A tradition woven in time
(People's Daily App) 16:16, September 19, 2024
Patchwork has a rich history in China, dating back thousands of years. Initially used for clothing, bedding, and decorations, it has become a celebrated art form. The intricate designs and techniques passed down through generations continue to thrive today, rejuvenating traditional skills in modern times.
