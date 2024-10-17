Jin Arts, a Chinese art design team, shines on international stage

People's Daily Online) 10:41, October 17, 2024

Chinese art design team Jin Arts recently won the gold award in the exhibition category of the EUROPEAN Design Awards 2024 organized by Better Future, the world's largest network of design award programs, for their experiential immersive art work titled "EARTH 2124".

The award-winning immersive art piece "EARTH 2124", displayed at a large commercial complex in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, drew inspiration from the science fiction novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

It constructs a reborn polar world to depict the world after global warming, presenting a narrative that is both a warning and full of hope.

The exhibition space features three main thematic zones: a polar bear zone, a zone showing the "new continent shelf" corridor, and a penguin zone, collectively constructing a climate-challenged yet resilient polar world of the future.

As visitors walk through these zones, they feel as if they are traveling through time, witnessing the drastic changes on Earth caused by human activities and observing how wildlife adapts to these changes out of survival instinct.

The key to winning international design awards with original designs lies in continuous innovation, pointed out an executive of Jin Arts, who noted that the art design team integrates biomimetic robots into commercial art spaces to provide content creation solutions.

The executive explained that based on years of commercial art practice, Jin Arts has mastered the complete production chain encompassing every link from planning, design, technology, machinery, factory integration to engineering implementation, creating original and technologically advanced high-quality cultural and lifestyle experiences.

