Grand exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifact opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:32, November 01, 2024

An ancient Egyptian artifact is exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

The exhibition showcases a total of 123 pieces of artifacts from ancient Egypt, spanning 4,300 years of history and 32 dynasties. The exhibition also includes a rare display of two exceptionally valuable mummies and their coffins.

An ancient Egyptian artifact is exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)

