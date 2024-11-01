Grand exhibition of ancient Egyptian artifact opens in Beijing
An ancient Egyptian artifact is exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
The exhibition showcases a total of 123 pieces of artifacts from ancient Egypt, spanning 4,300 years of history and 32 dynasties. The exhibition also includes a rare display of two exceptionally valuable mummies and their coffins.
An ancient Egyptian artifact is exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
An ancient Egyptian artifact is exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Ancient Egyptian artifacts are exhibited at a museum in Beijing, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Ziru)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.