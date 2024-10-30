China vows to deepen counterterrorism, law enforcement cooperation with Egypt

Xinhua) 10:18, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with the Egyptian side to deepen cooperation on counterterrorism and law enforcement, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks when co-chairing the second ministerial meeting between China's Ministry of Public Security and Egypt's Ministry of Interior with Mahmoud Tawfik, Egypt's interior minister.

Wang expressed the hope that the two sides will strengthen personnel exchanges, deepen cooperation on counterterrorism, improve the law enforcement capacity, crack down on transnational crimes, actively protect the safety of each other's citizens and major projects in their countries, strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral occasions, and firmly support and safeguard each other's core interests.

Tawfik said Egypt highly appreciates the Global Security Initiative and is willing to strengthen practical cooperation with China to safeguard the common interests of the two countries.

